THREE RIVERS — A lot has changed in the past 30 years at the Three Rivers Fire Department, and Capt. Bob VanZalen has seen it all. But now that chapter of his life is coming to a close with his retirement, which is effective March 1.

VanZalen started as a volunteer firefighter in the summer of 1986. He had been laid off from Hydra-matic and was managing the Sherwin-Williams store downtown. Looking for a new career, he was apprised by a relative of an ad in the Commercial-News seeking volunteer firefighters. As a relatively new resident of town who wanted to get involved, the prospect sounded exciting to him.

“I totally took it in — it engulfed me,” he said. “There were so many things I didn’t know about the fire service and EMS.”

He decided that’s what he wanted for his career.

Many young people struggle deciding what they want to do — one day wanting this, the next day wanting that — and “the fire service fit the bill,” he said. One day his job involved office work, another day being out in a blizzard cutting people out of cars.

Please see Saturday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.