‘I think it is important to know who you are and where you came from’

CONSTANTINE — Rebecca (Becky) Shank’s connection to St. Joseph County can be traced throughout history.

Shank’s personal place in history began when Doctor Roscoe Fortner delivered her at the Old Three Rivers Hospital.

“[Fortner] reminded me all my life that I came at the most inconvenient time,” she said. “He was duck hunting, as he often did with my father [Harmon], and he was called out of the swamp to come deliver me.”

While her father served in World War II and her mother [Marion] ran Harmon Dudd Boats, a family business on Corey Lake, Shank lived with her grandmother during the war and attended Ruth Hoppin Elementary School until second grade.

“I always joke that I was kicked out of Three Rivers,” she said.

