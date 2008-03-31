‘I really am a finance and accounting person through and through’

THREE RIVERS — Cathy Lawson, director of finance and administration for the City of Three Rivers, plays a vital role in budgeting, accounting, and coordinating Information Technology (IT) for the city, and works with city subsidiary boards like the Three Rivers Public Library board and Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority board.

Lawson received her accounting degree from Davenport College and later worked in various accounting roles for the City of Kalamazoo prior to bringing her financial skills to Three Rivers, where she became the city’s finance director and treasurer on March 31, 2008.

“Since being at the city, my role has kind of changed and I have taken on additional roles,” she said.



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.