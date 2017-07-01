This story is part of a series the Commercial-News is calling “St. Joseph County: A closer look.” The series will aim to highlight citizens and public officials who live and/or work in St. Joseph County.

THREE RIVERS — On Tuesday, Sept. 5, Three Rivers Middle School students will be greeted by their new principal, Andy Mains.

Before realizing his true passion for education, Mains, Gull Lake High School graduate ’06, played college basketball for Davenport University in Grand Rapids.

“When I was in high school, Kalamazoo County had this program called Education for Employment. I was teacher cadet and loved it. Later on, I was presented with the opportunity to play college basketball at a school that didn’t offer [a degree in] education, so I studied other things,” Mains said.

“When basketball wrapped up, that calling kind of came back to me and I knew a career in education was what I wanted to do and that it was my passion.”



Please see Friday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.