THREE RIVERS — Daryl Griffith’s passion for creation is what led him to create change in the community as an At- Large City Commissioner.

Griffith, a Three Rivers native and Three Rivers High School graduate in 1985, obtained a two-year degree in mechanical drafting from Glenn Oaks Community College.

“I have a passion for creating things,” he said.

His degree was put to good use by working up the ranks in Armstrong International, where he now operates as a mechanical engineer.

“I am a project engineer for humidification,” he said. “I am responsible for service devices that make steam, mostly for room humidification in hospitals and schools.”

Griffith said he has always stayed close to the community because he saw a future within it.

“I love the community and from the beginning, I knew that this is where I wanted to start a family and raise my kids,” he said.

Griffith met his future wife Christina, after the two were set up on a date.

“We were set up on a blind date by her sister and my second grade teacher, who happened to work together,” he said.

Their first date was a dinner and a movie in Kalamazoo, and Griffith said “of course” it was love at first sight. Together they raised two children, Amelia and Neil.

Griffith’s dedication to his family life is what motivated his move to work as a commissioner.

“When the Constantine sewer pipeline came in, there were huge odor issues disrupting the community because [the pipeline] was too much for our plant to handle,” he said.

Griffith said he and his wife would often watch the televised commission meetings in hopes of the issue being fixed.

“It was aggravating because it didn’t seem that anything was getting done about it,” he said.

The lack of action inspired Griffith to take matters into his own hands in 1999.

“When I heard that Norm Rivers was leaving his seat, I submitted a form to fill his seat,” he said. “I wanted to get on the commission to give a little shove to get [the pipeline issue] fixed.”

After making significant changes to the pipeline issue, which resulted in a $7 million plant upgrade, Griffith had to give up his seat when he moved zones. At the time, he thought that he had seen the last of life as a commissioner because he “never saw [himself] actually campaigning for the position.”

He proved himself wrong in 2002, when he ran and was elected At-Large Commissioner.

“I ran for commissioner because I found that I really liked [the position], despite it being really out of my comfort zone,” he said. “I wanted to offer what I could to [the commission] and I felt that I could provide some value.”

