CENTREVILLE — Every day is bring-your-child-to-work day for Angela Emmons, the accounting assistant at the St. Joseph County United Way, under a policy she and United Way executive director Kelly Hostetler developed that has proven to be a win-win for both the organization and Emmons.

“I bring Adley to work with me every day — 40 hours a week,” Emmons said of her five-month-old daughter. “She’s very good.”

Because Emmons has a desk job, it works well for her to keep Adley nearby. A baby station has been set up in the office.

“I get to see her, get to see how she’s developing,” Emmons said. “I get to love on her all day long.”

Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.