Home / Home

‘I get to love on her all day long’

New policy a win-win for United Way, key employee
By: 
Elena Meadows, Managing Editor

CENTREVILLE — Every day is bring-your-child-to-work day for Angela Emmons, the accounting assistant at the St. Joseph County United Way, under a policy she and United Way executive director Kelly Hostetler developed that has proven to be a win-win for both the organization and Emmons.
“I bring Adley to work with me every day — 40 hours a week,” Emmons said of her five-month-old daughter. “She’s very good.”
Because Emmons has a desk job, it works well for her to keep Adley nearby. A baby station has been set up in the office.
“I get to see her, get to see how she’s developing,” Emmons said. “I get to love on her all day long.”
Please see Monday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.

Three Rivers Commercial-News

124 North Main Street
Box 130
Three Rivers, MI 49093

Telephone: 269-279-7488
Fax: 269-279-6007
General email: info@threeriversnews.com

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here