‘I do,’ again

THREE RIVERS — Three park benches were laid out in a neat row on the east side of Scidmore Park in Three Rivers, right behind the Farmer’s Market. A table with cake, assorted utensils, and sparkling grape juice was waiting nearby. That, along with a perfect, sunny day, awaited friends and family members of those attending a special ceremony held at the park Thursday.

Right next to the Rocky River, near a tree and next to an old well, sat the ceremony, where 10 couples renewed their wedding vows.

“It’s a beautiful location, and it’s a great thing to renew that commitment,” John Gelvin said. He and his wife, Deb, have been married for 47 years. They said they have been planning to renew their vows for some time, but they hadn’t done anything about it.

“It was announced at the Commission on Aging they were going to do it,” John Gelvin said. “When they told us that, we thought that we should go and do this.”

“We’ve been married 47 years, so we thought it’d be nice to just renew that commitment to each other,” Deb Gelvin said. “We were going to wait until 50, but since they were doing it, we thought, why not now?”

The St. Joseph County Commission on Aging put on the special ceremony, in partnership with St. John’s Lutheran Church and Trinity Lutheran Church of Three Rivers and Lutheran Church of the Savior of Kalamazoo.

“This was a very cool event, and I loved it,” Ruth Mancina, marketing director for the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging, who helped coordinate the ceremony, said. “It’s just such a romantic thing to see.”

Mancina said the idea for the ceremony came from a COA member who participated in something similar while in Florida.

