‘I didn’t want to limit myself to one portion of the community’

This is the second installment of a series the Commercial-News is calling “St. Joseph County: A closer look.” The series will aim to highlight citizens and public officials who live and/or work in St. Joseph County.

THREE RIVERS — Janell Hart moved to Three Rivers over 10 years ago when living and working in the heart of Chicago made her feel like something was missing. She came to Three Rivers in search of that missing piece, and found it within the community.

Hart said that her work as legal secretary in Chicago left little time for her to explore her other interests.

“I did the American dream. I had the nice job and the nice house. All of that took all of my time,” she said. “I had retired early, so when I came [to Three Rivers] I’d have time, or so I thought.”

Please see Friday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.