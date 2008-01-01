‘I like being around people, and I like to solve problems’

CENTREVILLE — Dennis Allen, chair of the St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, has a history of serving the public through his involvement in the county’s local government, its law enforcement, the Centreville Village Council, and serving the country in the United States Marine Corps.

Allen has spent over 30 years in public service. He started off serving in the Marine Corps for 6 1/2 years, and then joined the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department in 1982. He served as the undersheriff for 20 years up until his retirement in 2008. He decided to take a few years off, but his interest in serving the public never seemed to slip away. He joined the Centreville Village Council, and then became county commissioner in 2016. This year, he was appointed as the chair of the St. Joseph County Commissioners.

“I just want to serve the public. I think there are a lot of things that need to be done and I just always had the idea of being a public servant, whether it was in law enforcement, the village council, the county, or whether it is in the Marine Corps serving our country. I just always thought it was my calling. I like people. I like being around people, and I like trying to solve problems,” Allen said.



