‘I applaud the Fabius-Park Township Fire Department’

TRFD fire chief gives annual report, words of encouragement to Fabius Twp.
By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

FABIUS TOWNSHIP — Carl Holcomb, chief of the Three Rivers Fire Department, presented his department’s annual report to the Fabius Township Board of Trustees on Wednesday, which included a few departmental highlights as well as a word of encouragement in the wake of Fabius-Park Township Fire Chief Mike Frye’s accident earlier this year.
“In conclusion, this past fiscal year we have seen some great accomplishments for our department, for our township, and for our city. We also have seen and experienced tragedy,” Holcomb said, referring to motorcycle accident that severely injured Frye and took the life of his wife Patricia Frye.
 

Please see Friday's  print or e-edition for full article.

