‘I always think of the practice in Three Rivers as the very beginning’

This story is part of a series the Commercial-News is calling “St. Joseph County: A closer look.” The series will aim to highlight citizens and public officials who live and/or work in St. Joseph County.

THREE RIVERS — Dr. James L. Souers has managed to spend most of his life as a practicing orthodontist in Three Rivers, while also extending his services globally.

At a young age, Souers was inspired to become an orthodontist after being influenced by the dental experiences he had while growing up in Three Rivers.

“I admired my dentist, who was also my Boy Scout leader. His name was Jim Malcolm and he was a dentist in Three Rivers. I also really liked my orthodontist who was in Kalamazoo,” he said.

Please see Wednesday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.