GRAND RAPIDS — “It’s hard to put into words how it makes me feel — I’ve been floating on a cloud since the end of that concert,” Three Rivers High School vocal music director Joel Moore said Sunday afternoon, following his chance to lead the TTBB (a four-part men’s chorus) State Honors Choir at DeVos Performance Hall on Saturday, Jan. 21. “It was so much fun, so exciting, everyone was super talented, great people. I couldn’t have been more thrilled. In my best dreams I couldn’t have imagined it going any better.”

Three Three Rivers High School seniors, Kaitlin Copenhaver, Davis Dickerson and Matthew Randle, also sang in honors choirs. The boys were in Moore’s choir; Copenhaver was in the SSAA choir (a four-part women’s chorus) conducted by Carrie Hoeksema. No Three Rivers students were in the SATB (a four-part mixed chorus) honors choir conducted by Tamara Grove Williams.

Moore was selected for the honor a while ago by a vote of his peers in the Michigan School Vocal Music Association.

“It’s a two-and-a-half-year process ending in a 30-minute concert,” he said, calling it “an honor to know your colleagues want you to work with their kids, the best of the best kids in the program.”

To develop his ideal program, Moore looked at 300-500 pieces of music, listening to recordings, watching YouTube videos, and checking out MSVMA’s list of required songs — as well as avoiding tunes that had been done by other honors choirs in the past 10 years.

