‘Hop’ on in and see the First Ladies

Jane Moe, director of the Constantine Township Library, stands near some of the dolls in the library’s collection of First Ladies in their inaugural gowns — including one of Melania Trump, which just came in on Tuesday, April 4. The collection was started by Vernie Burgener and developed through her careful research as well as correspondence with the Smithsonian Institution and even with some of the First Ladies. This is one of the items that can be viewed during the Library Hop of SW Michigan. The month-long program, which started April 1, showcases 11 area libraries including those in Burr Oak, Centreville, Colon, Constantine, Mendon, Sturgis, Three Rivers and White Pigeon, featuring “passports” that provide information about activities at the libraries, thus giving families a chance for a short “road trip.”