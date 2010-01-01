‘Grooving and moving’ Seven-piece band to rock the Riviera

THREE RIVERS — A seven-piece energetic groove band is scheduled to rock the Riviera Theatre with classic vinyl hits and a Motown feel.

Each member of Memphis Underground brings a unique sound to the stage. With a horn section, female and male vocals, two keyboardists, a drummer and a smooth guitar player, the band plans to bring the audience to their feet during their performance at the Riviera on Friday, Oct. 19.

Co-managers and founding members, Shawn and Steve Toepp, gathered their “band brothers” and formed the Memphis Underground nearly three years ago. From weddings to late night parties, the band has explored many venues until stumbling upon the Riviera Theatre during a performance by Kalamazoo native Nathan Moore.

“We were so taken back by the people in the room that night that we said, we just have to play here. People were dancing in the hallways, they really listened to the musician,” he said.

