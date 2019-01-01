‘Grandma Pearl’ wins People’s Choice

THREE RIVERS – Judith A. Johnson, of Kalamazoo, won the 2019 Regional Juried Arts Exhibit’s People’s Choice Award for her ‘Grandma Pearl’ pastel painting at Carnegie Center for the Arts in Three Rivers on Thursday.

“Everyone stopped by that painting, didn’t matter what age they were, they all stopped and looked at it,” Carnegie Executive Director Donna Grubbs said.

Johnson’s painting of a “pioneer woman” included a personal story based from her sister-in-law’s great-grandmother, Grandma Pearl.

“Grandma Pearl is working at her table, making rag balls that her great grandchildren will enjoy playing with when they next visit. She looks forward to making treats for them that she will prepare with her wood-burning stove. She thinks about what stories she will tell them and how the ending will be saved for the next time they visit,” the story read.

