David Chenoweth of Three Rivers gets his blood pressure taken by Karen Smallcombe, RN, of Three Rivers during a stroke screening as part of the “Going Beyond the Beat” open house presented by Three Rivers Health Cardiac Rehabilitation on Thursday, Feb. 16 at HealthTRAC. There were healthy snacks, prizes and nearly a dozen vendors; the cholesterol screenings were a big hit that filled up quickly. “This is National Cardiac Rehab Week,” said Autumn Lewis, charge nurse for cardiac rehab. “We’re trying to draw awareness to heart disease — the number one killer of men and women. We’re educating people about cholestorl number and how to raise good cholesterol and lower bad cholesterol.”

Three Rivers Commercial-News

