‘Go Red Day’ basket winner

On Friday, Feb. 3 the Commission on Aging recognized National Go Red Day to kick off activities for the month of February and National Heart Month. Any senior who wore red to any of our meal sites in Three Rivers, Sturgis and Klines Resort had their name entered into a drawing to win a gift basket filled with heart smart gifts. At the Three Rivers center the winner was May Lovejoy of Three Rivers. Other activities planned for National Heart Month include guest speakers, a Valentine’s Day pancake breakfast (Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 9 a.m.), a walking challenge (Three Rivers Community Center, Friday, Feb. 17) and a cooking demonstration on how to prepare snacks without salt (Three Rivers Community Center, Friday, Feb. 24)

