‘Every staff member at TRHS is there for a reason’

THREE RIVERS — Pamela Zandt, special education monitor with the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District, surprised staff members of Three Rivers High School on Monday, April 16, by announcing that for the first time in 31 years, an entire school will receive a recognition award for its efforts in special education.

Every year the ISD’s Special Education Parent Advisory Committee takes nominations to recognize different groups of people, including teachers in special and general education, or “anyone who has done outstanding work with a student who has a special education plan,” Zandt said. This year, Three Rivers High School received the special recognition award, which will be formally presented to the school at a ceremony scheduled at the ISD building on Thursday, May 3.

“This year, we had a whole building nominated and we never had that before,” Zandt said. “(…) A parent nominated the school because of how they took care of her daughter. The student came to Three Rivers as a high school student and the parent felt that the school did exceptional work with her, accepted her, and really opened up their arms to her. She now has a lot of confidence with an increase in skills.”



