An ‘end of summer celebration’

MENDON —Families, music, and fun-filled activities packed Reed Riverside Park for the 30th annual Mendon Riverfest, which ran from Thursday, Aug. 17 to Saturday, Aug. 19.

“Sometimes not much goes on over here so this festival is sort of an end of the summer celebration. People always look forward to it,” chairman of the Riverfest committee Roger Cupp said.

A committee, with six-to-eight members, plans the event but Cupp said the magic of Riverfest comes from the multitude of volunteers and community support.

“We as the committee would not be able to do it without the volunteers. We really appreciate them and the festival would not be the same without the help,” Cupp said.

“I can’t thank our sponsors enough. That’s the problem, getting the word out there because without them, none of this fun stuff would’ve happened.”

With contributions from nearly 80 sponsors, the annual Riverfest offered events and activities for all ages, including the firework show and a corn hole tournament. This year, the festival included movies in the park, which occurred on Friday, and a free photo booth because Cupp said, “it has been 30 years so we thought we would do something special.”

The movie in the park event played “Sandlot,” which Cupp said the audience enjoyed.

“It was a big thing because we had trouble deciding on what movie. We decided (on) Sandlot. A lot of people told me they loved it and I already received movie suggestions for next year,” Cupp said.

Please see Monday’s Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.