‘Economic Crimes Program’ aims to help first offenders

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County Community Corrections Director Erin Goff is developing a new program for first-time offenders charged with or convicted of an economic crime such as retail fraud, embezzlement or larceny, she told Community Corrections Advisory Board members at their meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22.

The Economic Crimes Program will replace the Shoplifter’s Alternative program, which was done by mail or computer, and corrections personnel could never be sure if the offender was actually the one answering the questions.

Participants in the new program will learn about retail fraud, embezzlement and theft crimes, with a specific emphasis on the impact to the community. Information will be presented from real-life examples and group discussion.

