‘Dump and Run’ meals for a busy body

It doesn’t get much easier than these “Dump and Run” super easy, super fast, and super good recipes for your busy schedule.

Dump-and-Bake Italian

Chicken Quesadillas

You only need five ingredients, one dish, and five minutes of prep for this easy dinner: Dump-and-Bake Italian Chicken Quesadillas! With layers of tortillas, marinara sauce, chicken, and cheese, it’s a quick meal that’s full of protein, packed with flavor, and perfect for your active lifestyle.

•11 ounces (about 2 cups)

diced Tyson Grilled & Ready

Chicken Breast Strips

•3 tablespoons Wish-Bone Italian Dressing

•1 cup marinara sauce

•1 cup (4 ounces) shredded Italian-blend cheese

•4TortillaLandFlour Tortillas

•Optional garnish: fresh parsley, sliced olives, grated

Parmesan cheese

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 2-quart baking dish (or an 8-inch square dish) with nonstick spray.

2. In a large bowl, toss together chicken and Italian dressing. Stir in half of the marinara sauce (about 1/2 cup) and half of the cheese (about 1/2 cup).

3. Place 2 of the tortillas in the bottom of the prepared dish, tearing them as necessary to cover the bottom (overlapping is fine).

4. Top with half of the chicken mixture and drizzle with 1/2 cup of remaining marinara sauce. Repeat layers one more time.

5. Cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes. Uncover, sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup of cheese, and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes (until cheeses melted and casserole is hot and bubbly).

6. Garnish with optional toppings!



Please see Monday's print or e-edition for full article.