‘Downtown to Down Home’

THREE RIVERS — Individuals from near and far flocked to Corey Lake Orchards on Sunday, Aug. 6 to experience the community’s highlights.

Beth Hubbard, owner of Corey Lake Orchards, said she coordinated the event with River Country Tourism and downtown Three Rivers, to get visitors more acquainted with what the area has to offer.

“It kind of started with the Three Rivers Artists Guild reaching out to us to set up some art. At the same time, there were a lot of discussions going on about improving downtown, so we just kind of concocted this idea,” she said.

“We thought we would bring downtown Three Rivers and River Country here to try to get people to learn a bit more about the community because a lot of our customers are not from the area, so most of them don’t know about all the great things going on downtown or in River country.”

The event featured displays by downtown Three Rivers, River Country Tourism, St. Joseph County Parks, Three Rivers Artists Guild, and local spiritual centers.

Hubbard said each display collected data through a survey to determine how many out of town visitors have not explored the area’s waterways, downtown, etc.

