From ‘critical condition’ to college graduate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On June 25, 2011, a car accident changed Kate Henschel’s life.

The Michigan State Police press release that weekend said her truck had swerved off Buckhorn Road and hit a tree; the then-16-year-old Three Rivers girl was airlifted to Bronson Hospital in critical condition.

She spent 89 days in the hospital and a year in outpatient rehab. She could no longer play softball, the sport she loved.

But she persevered, and May 12, 2017 will be another important day in her life, as she graduates from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a major in therapeutic recreation.

“It’s been a long journey, but we made it,” she said.

