THREE RIVERS — “My speech this evening will ask you to do only one thing as you move forward — be different,” Three Rivers High School principal Carrie Balk told a packed gymnasium as 170 members of the Class of 2017 gathered for commencement on Thursday, June 8.

She encouraged them to think about the question teacher Brian Burg asks during interviews, a question on which candidates frequently stumble: “What’s your ‘WOW’ factor?”

“What sets you apart from everyone else?” she asked.

“Being the best is great. It means you’re number one,” she said. “But being unique is greater. Because it means you’re the only one.

“Graduates, this is my challenge to you. In a world of comparison, conformity and sameness, make your own statement. Create your own WOW. Have the courage to be you in a world that is trying to make you like everyone else. Life is either a daring adventure or nothing. The choice is yours.”

During Thursday evening’s ceremony, vocal music students presented the school’s Alma Mater, class president Cara Smith gave the welcome, class secretary Mackenzie Deel led in the Pledge of Allegiance, the Symphony Band played the National Anthem, class vice president and class treasurer Zoey Willson expressed thanks to school personnel and parents for their role in the students’ lives, and Smith passed the spade — symbolizing the transfer of leadership — to Class of 2018 president Sidnee Arney.

