This story is part of a series the Commercial-News is calling “St. Joseph County: A closer look.” The series will aim to highlight citizens and public officials who live and/or work in St. Joseph County.

THREE RIVERS — Paola Ferrario, a 21-year-old Italian international college student, has spent her summer exploring Three Rivers during her summer internship at Armstrong International.

Ferrario, a native of Milan, Italy, said she was thrilled to receive a volleyball scholarship from Walsh University in Northern Canton, Ohio because she had always wanted to spend time in America.

“Coming to America was a dream that I had since I was in high school. I just wanted to see what it all was like,” she said.

When Ferrario isn’t spiking the ball on the volleyball court as a right side hitter on Walsh University’s volleyball team, she is busy studying for her degree in business and finance.

“I like math, but business was the right choice for me because it involves numbers and people, which I like,” she said.

When Ferrario arrived in America for college a few years ago, she said the transition from Italian life to American life was difficult, mainly because of the language barrier.

“It was rough because I did not speak English very well. My best friend and my coach helped me a lot with learning the language,” she said. “I took five years of English classes [before leaving for college], but I was not fluent.”

While Ferrario’s English has improved significantly, she said she still struggles with American slang.

