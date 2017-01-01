Home / Home

A ‘cloud of support’

Local non-profit raises over $15K in two weeks
By: 
Alek Frost, Managing Editor

THREE RIVERS —*culture is not optional, a Three Rivers-based nonprofit, began a Dollar for Dollar campaign on Nov. 28 hoping to match a $5,000 private donation, and raise a total of $10,000 in two weeks.
That happened on the first day.  
Through social media and thanks to what Rob Vander Giessen-Reitsma, executive director of *cino, calls a “cloud of support,” the nonprofit reached its goal in less than 24 hours. The quick turnaround enabled the organization to revise its original fundraising target from $10,000 to $15,000. On Dec. 12, the final day of the campaign, *cino exceeded its revised goal, raising $15,775 in 14 days.
Money raised during the year-end fundraiser will help pay general operating expenses, purchase supplies for Huss Future Festival, and cover utilities at *cino’s community house, among other things.

Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.

 

