‘Cats looking to keep momentum going in battle with Dowagiac

DOWAGIAC — If there was any question Three Rivers could be effective throwing the football this season, Jalen Heivilin quickly made believers out of everyone at Armstrong Field last week.

Heivilin’s first throw ended up in the hands of Plainwell’s Ricky Holly and led to the Trojans’ first score of the game.

But Three Rivers’ 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior starting quarterback didn’t spend anytime mulling over his miscue and turned it into a positive.

Just about everything Heivilin did from that point on in Three Rivers’ 35-15 Wolverine Conference win over Plainwell was good.

Heivilin came back strong completing 16-of-24 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

But it wasn’t just Heivilin’s arm that did the damage.

After completing touchdowns in the first half of 80 yards to junior receivers Bryce Morlan and four yards to Gavin Charvat, Heivilin used his feet to score the ‘Cats final three TDs on runs of 1, 13 and 1 yard.

More importantly, Heivilin proved he is someone Three Rivers can count on to be a leader in the clutch for a young football team.



