THREE RIVERS — John Wagner presented his findings and a few questions based on his book, Captain Kidd’s Mill, the Potato Switch, and the Crooked Creek Road, at the St. Joseph County Historical Society on Sunday, Feb. 18.

Since 1939, Wagner has lived in White Pigeon near the now Crooked Creek Road and Fawn River. Through his research he came to find the sites surrounding his parents’ old farm, specifically those on Cooked Creek Road, could be viewed as a “modern day industrial site.”

