‘Behind the Mask’ masquerade event coming to Riviera Theatre

THREE RIVERS — Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services is giving the Three Rivers area the opportunity to dress up, dance, and support DASAS at the second annual “Behind the Mask” masquerade event, coming to the Riviera Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 28.

DASAS executive director Kim Kramer said the behind the mask theme goes hand-in-hand with domestic and sexual abuse survivors supported through the services offered by the organization. She said survivors tend to hide their story “behind a mask” from “our victim-blaming society.”

“The behind the mask theme really aligns with what a lot of survivors face and that they have to hide behind their circumstances, and that they wear a lot of different masks to please other people. (They) hide what they are going through because there is a lot of shame in our society around survivors, and around people that are going through domestic violence situations,” Kramer said. “Because of our victim-blaming society and because people try to often hold their families together, they often hide behind a mask to portray their life differently then what it actually is.”

This year’s masquerade will feature a live jazz band, Retro Pop Shuffle, “fabulous, homemade hors d’oeuvres and dessert,” raffle for large prize packages, a masquerade contest, a “grand march” through the theatre and a live survivor mask auction.

Each mask auctioned is handmade and carries a story, according to Kramer, who said each mask is “inspired by survivors that we have worked with.”



