‘Art should be a part of every community’

THREE RIVERS – The Carnegie Center for the Arts played host to an opening reception celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Three Rivers Artists Guild on Friday, March 1.

Almost two dozen artists from the Three Rivers and surrounding communities participated in the exhibition, which is scheduled to go through March 30. The pieces on display range from sculpture, paintings, and photography to jewelry and clothing.

“It feels really good to celebrate this anniversary,” Eileen Mazurski, president of the Three Rivers Artists Guild, said. “It was so exciting just getting it ready, along with the build-up to it. So, we’re really happy to be around for 10 years now.”

Mazurski said she was proud of how big the Artists Guild has become over the past decade, with more artists from surrounding areas joining in.

“It used to be just Three Rivers, now we have people from Kalamazoo, Portage, and Vicksburg, and it’s really nice,” Mazurski said. “This is our first show together as a group here, so it’s quite the celebration.”

