‘Any healing that has already begun is being destroyed’

Negotiations for new TRCS teachers contract stall
By: 
Samantha May, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — Teachers and members of the Three Rivers Education Association (TREA) stood behind their co-presidents while they addressed the Three Rivers Community Schools Board of Education concerning ongoing negotiations concerning a new contract for the district’s teachers, as the teachers’ current two-year contract is set to expire.
 

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.

