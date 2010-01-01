THREE RIVERS — The threat of rain didn’t deter over 1,000 people from attending the ninth annual Huss Future Festival and helping raise approximately $4,000 for non-profit organization *culture is not optional on Saturday, July 21 in Three Rivers.

“The ninth annual Huss Future Festival was a day full of activities that brought in over 1,000 visitors, community partners, and volunteers. The fact that this year’s turnout is on par with previous years is evidence that inclement weather predictions won’t discourage our attendees from coming out to support and celebrate with us,” Huss Future Festival chairperson Julie Keefer said.

Keefer said The Huss Project, which has hosted the Future Festival each of the past nine years, aims to “be a space of creative collaboration among many individuals and organizations.”

“The Huss Project, though owned by *culture is not optional (*cino), will always be a space of creative collaboration among many individuals and organizations. Everyone will bring unique gifts, insights, and skills to the space. Huss Future Festival began in 2010 with the primary goal of fundraising for the work and renovations to The Huss Project facility. We quickly realized that beyond fundraising we wanted a way to live out some of those gifts, dreams and possibilities that could happen in the space by showcasing artists, farmers, cooks and musicians; partnering with local service and humanitarian organizations; as well as provide a space to give back to the community what is received,” Keefer said.

“I truly believe Huss Future Festival is one of the largest, local festivals that serves the community with imagination, food, hospitality, music and art; is a point of connection for good work, especially with youth and other marginalized groups, and partner with existing community organizations to support and enhance one another’s efforts; and embodies a vibrant, life-giving vision for a local community and for out-of-town visitors. One of our 10 core values of *cino is ‘Faithful Presence’ — we seek to grow deep roots where we are planted, affirming our community’s gifts and actively caring for its needs. As I looked around me throughout the festival, a community of folks who celebrate and practice this idea with joy and dedication surrounded me.”

Saturday’s event featured a variety of free activities and programs for children, including the Three Rivers Area Faith Community Back-to-School Celebration, which provided free backpacks and school supplies to children in need.

“Once again we partnered with TRAFC to host their Back-to-School project. We saw lots of families coming to the festival and join in the fun along with getting their backpack and school supplies. Frankie’s By The Tracks in Three Rivers donated pizzas that so that each student that picked up a backpack received a free slice of pizza. We had 11 partner organizations in our Community Carnival, nine artists between our art vendors and gallery, three food vendors, five local farms at our Farmers Market, five local bands, and numerous folks who donated rummage or baked goods to our sale,” Keefer said.

“This year’s community carnival allowed us to partner with local organizations like Kinship Care Support Group of St. Joseph County, St. Joseph County Literacy Council, Community Action Carol Shippy Head Start, Domestic and Sexual Abuse Services, River Country Solidarity, Early Head Start - Child Care Partnership, Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, My Community Dental Centers, Animal Rescue Fund, St Joseph Country Transportation Authority, Habitat for Humanity.”

