‘A very solid core group of people’

Four outgoing Three Rivers Area Chamber of Commerce board members were feted at a “Gratitude Party” Tuesday at Spencer’s Riverfront Grill in acknowledgment of their combined more than 20 years of service.

Normally, outgoing board members receive recognition at the annual dinner in October, but these departures are taking place mid-year. The nominating committee will be working to fill the positions.

“Each has made a significant impact on the Chamber,” said Christy Trammell, Chamber president and CEO, said of Gaylene Adams, Mary Beth Fleury, Jean Logan and Bill Russell. “They were certainly active volunteers for us.”



Please see Thursday's print or e-edition for full article.