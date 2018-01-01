‘A really good heart, and just had the love for people’

THREE RIVERS — Friends at Three Rivers Health grieve following the loss of a trusted, over 20-year employee, Patricia “Patty” Frye.

Patricia Frye and her husband Mike Frye, Fabius-Park Township’s Fire Chief, were both riding motorcycles northbound U.S. 131 at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 5. The two stopped at a red traffic signal at Broadway Avenue when a minivan struck them from behind. The incident led to the death of Patricia on the site and an airlift for Mike in critical condition.

Patricia spent over 20 years at Three Rivers Health, working within the home-care hospice to start, then as a unit clerk up until early last year when she retired, however, stayed on call and was partaking in clinical coordinator work.

