‘A quality man’

CENTREVILLE — Talk with friends and colleagues about Richard “Dick” Cripe, and one of the first things people remember about him was his commitment to community.

From his time as a founding faculty member of Glen Oaks Community College and an active member of the local United Methodist Church, to his role in the restoration and curation of Nottawa’s Stone School and so much more, there was little doubt that Cripe had a passion for the Centreville community.

Cripe died Monday, surrounded by his family, at the age of 87. Born in 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, Cripe received a Master’s degree in Counseling and Industrial Arts from Western Michigan University. He was an Industrial Arts teacher for Centreville Public Schools for 11 years, and in 1968, became one of the first faculty members of the brand-new Glen Oaks Community College.

Robin Weekly, a receptionist at Glen Oaks for the last 40 years, said Cripe was a “wonderful man” and very important to Glen Oaks in its early years.

“He was very caring about the students and always had time to talk with them,” Weekly said. “At that time, he was counselor along with Dick Schlimgen, and they both were the two main counselors. I can’t even imagine how many students both of them helped get on their way and helped them through the process of college.”

Cripe worked at Glen Oaks as both a counselor and as a psychology and education professor, up until his retirement in 1992. Later, he was honored as a Professor Emeritus of Glen Oaks. Weekly said he would show up at Glen Oaks from time to time up until a few years ago, and people were “always glad to see him.” Weekly said she’ll remember him for the bow ties he wore every day to work, and how he opened up his yard for Glen Oaks employees to park in during the St. Joseph County Fair.

“He was just a neat guy and was always uplifting to talk to,” Weekly said.

Phil Ward, the president of Glen Oaks around the time of Cripe’s retirement, said Cripe was a “very unique” person.

“He was part of a group that really cared about students, went out of their way to help students, and had a real genuine concern for students,” Ward said. “He would spend hours helping any student who needed help, and he was extremely loyal to Glen Oaks.”

Along with his work at Glen Oaks, he was also active both locally and regionally with the Centreville United Methodist Church. Steve Clark, a member of the church who knew Cripe for 18 years, said he was “always doing things in the community and in the church.”

“I know when Centreville had its sesquicentennial, we did quite a few activities at the church that he promoted, doing the old-time movies with the piano, and dressing up for that period of time,” Clark said. “Church camp was a big part of his life, and the Crystal Springs United Methodist Church camp over in Dowagiac was his favorite Methodist camp.”

Clark said Cripe was active in the restoration of the tabernacle at Crystal Springs, making it so it was usable again, and helped out with groundskeeping. Clark said Cripe and his wife, Doris, were counselors at the camp for many years, and Cripe helped out late in his life with numerous crafting activities both there and during Vacation Bible School.

“He started out with woodworking here in Centreville, so he was interested in anything that had to do with woodworking and crafts,” Clark said. “In church, when we did Vacation Bible School, he’d always do the crafts, too. He didn’t like to just do the paper crafts, he wanted to build actual things out of wood, doing what he’d call ‘real crafts.’ His crafts were extravagant.”

Clark said Cripe loved working with kids and loved music, but most of all, he loved history and collecting antiques.

“He loved to hear about the history of the church and the history of the community,” Clark said. “He collected so much stuff over the years, he needed a place to store all of his stuff, and the Nottawa Stone School, when he originally got it, his idea was to put his extra stuff in there as a place to store it. When they started restoring the Stone School and used it for an educational thing, which made Dick very happy, because then his stuff was more than just resting someplace, it was being used by others. That was one of the things he loved to see.”

Warren Lawrence, who, with Cripe, helped lead the restoration of the Nottawa Stone School, said he first met Cripe through the superintendent of the St. Joseph County Intermediate School District at the time.

“The ISD superintendent, Hugh Tyler, knew that I was interested in the restoration of the school to use for education,” Lawrence said. “He said, ‘I know another guy who wants to do the same thing, he’s got a school lined up, and it’s a great school,’ and he was the one that put us together.”

Lawrence called Cripe a “great friend,” and remembered his attention to detail during the restoration, which earned Cripe a Historian Lifetime Achievement Award from the Michigan One-Room Schoolhouse Association in 2017.

“He researched everything, made sure it was historically correct, and he worked hard to make sure it was that way,” Lawrence said. “He was a joy to be around.”

Cripe served as curator of the Stone School for 40 years, where he also came up with the idea of a “touchable museum.”

“Many people gave us antiquities from the period of the late 1800s, early 1900s, and Dick came up with the idea, since we had enough items that people are giving us, that we could make a sort of a historical store,” Lawrence said. “That’s when we came up with the idea of the ‘touchable museum.’ The idea was that kids could come in there, and they could actually handle stuff, not like a museum where you can’t touch things.”

Lawrence said Cripe’s father, Glen “Dutch” Cripe, helped out with this endeavor, acting as “shopkeeper” for an hour for school classes that came in. Lawrence said kids loved going to the museum, with one kid going so far as to say it was “the best day of [his] life.”

Overall, Lawrence had nothing but respect for who Cripe was and what he did not just for the Stone School, but for the entire community in Centreville and the surrounding areas.

“He was a quality man and a people person, and I can’t say enough about his character.”

