THREE RIVERS — A chilly November night was not enough to stifle the excitement of dozens of people Tuesday as Hope United officially cut the ribbon on Amanda’s House, a new women’s recovery home in Three Rivers.

“We are in utter amazement, first of all, just at the number of volunteers and donors that made this possible, and then to see the show of support tonight for the open house is incredible,” Hope United Executive Director Jill Gunn said in an interview with the Commercial-News.

The new five-bedroom home, located at 222 S. Main St., will house 11 women seeking services at a time for 12 to 18 months, along with a “house mom” to help them out. Gunn said over 230 individuals and over 2,100 volunteer hours went into transforming the home over the last year.

During a ceremony preceding the ribbon cutting, Gunn said women that come into the house will “feel loved and cherished.”

“I’m more positive that as these women enter through this very front door, that they’re going to feel the love that went into this home, and that they are going to know they feel loved and cherished,” Gunn said. “That was our goal, and you’ll see the love that went into it when you enter the home.”