THREE RIVERS — A group of concerned citizens met at Scidmore Park on Tuesday, May 22 to collect signatures for a petition requesting a referendum be placed on the ballot of an upcoming or special election, in which city residents decide whether bonds requested by the Three Rivers city commission to fund its sports complex project can be issued.

On May 10, City Clerk Melissa Bliss posted a public notice detailing the City Commission’s intent to issue general obligation capital improvement bonds, not to exceed $2.3 million. The bonds will be issued without a vote, unless a “legally sufficient” petition is submitted to the city clerk with signatures from no less than 10 percent of the city’s registered voters. The petition must be filed within 45 days of the notice’s publication.

“I’m not against the sports complex. I am against the city forcing me to have it there. The people need to have a voice. That is all I have ever wanted in any of this, let the people decide,” Three Rivers resident Kathy Bingaman said.

“(…) We are not against kids, we are just trying to help. A lot of people are afraid to speak out because they have been shut down or threatened into not speaking. All we want is for people to have a chance to vote on it.”

According to St. Joseph County Clerk Lindsay Oswald, there are 5,270 registered voters within the city’s boundaries, which would mean the petition would need 527 signatures before being deemed legally sufficient. Three Rivers native and Kalamazoo resident Lynn McLeod said the group plans to go door-to-door with the hopes of doubling the required amount.

“This is about the people having a say in what their tax dollars go for, that is how a democracy is run. For the city to constantly find loopholes, and to forcefully and hostilely take control, is just unforgiveable. Let the people decide,” McLeod said.

Mayor Tom Lowry said the city’s intent for the bonds is “strictly a temporary filler of cash flow.” With the “valid contract” between the city and the county, he is confident the city will receive the money originally promised by the county commission.

“That is why we publicized our intent to issue bonds, we need to still pay the vendor for the work that has been getting done. Once we get the money from the county, then we will be reimbursed,” he said. “That is the reason why we did it. We are trying to be responsible.”

Lowry also denied that the city will seek an additional millage or has plans to increase taxes for city residents to fund the construction of the sport complex, calling both claims just “rumors.”

“We just want to keep the project going forward. If people are thinking that we are going to somehow raise the money from the citizens, the answer is no,” Lowry said.

Lowry also mentioned that the city is working to avoid “overspending,” therefore certain options on the original site plan for the sports complex were eliminated, including bathrooms, a playground, and some of the football and soccer goals. Fundraising efforts from private citizens and corporations will fulfill the financial void, which Lowry said should mean constructing bathrooms by next year.

