THREE RIVERS — Light was “shed on a dark subject” on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church in Three Rivers.

The church hosted an informational meeting regarding Women At Risk International (WAR), a Michigan based non-profit that aides and protects women, men, and children who have been affected by trafficking, abuse, female circumcision, rape, AIDS, and more.

Rebecca “Becky” McDonald, founder and president of WAR, said she realized she had a calling to help at-risk individuals when she witnessed tragedy at a young age.

“My story began when my father, a surgeon, moved me and my brothers to East Pakistan. I spent all my formative years growing up there,” she said.

“[At] 14, I had the experience of when my [friend] was raped and fought back. It was believed that she had no right to fight back, so they poured acid down her throat to take away her voice forever. That experience set me on a pathway I have been on ever since: to be the voice of the silenced, to wrap arms of love around them, and whisper the words of Christ into their lives to tell them ‘this is not your fault, this is not what you were created for, you were created with worth and dignity.’”

