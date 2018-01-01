‘This is not a joke, this is not funny’
SJC prosecutor: Threats of violence, false reports of terrorism by students won’t be taken lightly
By:
Samantha May, Staff Writer
CENTREVILLE —St. Joseph County Prosecuting Attorney John McDonough said threats of violence or false reports of terrorism by students in St. Joseph County will not be taken lightly.
“When a kid poses a threat to the school or the community, it’s a felony and it’s going to be treated like that,” he said.
A false report or threat of terrorism classifies as a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine, or reimbursement to the government for expenses incurred from violation.
