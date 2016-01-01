‘The most beautiful way to do something was to do it the best way’

This story is part of a series the Commercial-News is calling “St. Joseph County: A closer look.” The series will aim to highlight citizens and public officials who live and/or work in St. Joseph County.

THREE RIVERS — Elisabeth Wenger, a local farmer and Three Rivers High School graduate, fulfilled a childhood dream while at sea in 2016.

That year, Wenger combined her advocacy for sustainability with her desire to learn how to sail by becoming a trainee on the Tres Hombres through the Fairtransport program, which consisted of six months at sea on a 32-meter ship.