‘A known quantity, an admired quantity’

CENTREVILLE — “She’s not only a known quantity, but an admired quantity,” St. Joseph County Intermediate School District board president Robert Trenary said Wednesday, April 19 about Teresa Belote, Ed.D., who was selected unanimously by the board that evening to be offered the position of the ISD’s next superintendent, succeeding Barbara Marshall who is retiring.

Belote has been superintendent of Bronson Community Schools since summer 2014. Previously she was principal of Congress and Wenzel elementary schools in Sturgis, and has been a teacher consultant, special education supervisor, special education teacher and general education teacher.

“In all of that she’s been outstanding — her reputation preceded her,” Trenary said.

Board secretary Michele Bush said she had personal experience working with Belote and that Belote was “exemplary in every area.”

Please see Thursday's Commercial News or e-edition for full article.

