THREE RIVERS — The Fabius-Park Townships Fire Department lost a pillar earlier this week, when longtime Captain Wayne “Willy” Wilcox passed away on Feb. 12. Wilcox, 79, had received his 50-year service award just a few months ago.

“This is everybody’s loss,” said Bryan Murphy, who worked with Wilcox at Station 3 (FPFD) for six years and now is a training and safety officer for Station 11 in Leonidas.

He called Wilcox truly a man who led by example.

“It was a pleasure to learn things from a man who had been in the fire service longer than I’ve been alive,” Murphy said, describing Wilcox as one who walked beside others rather than barking orders at them.

Ed English, a member of the FPFD Fire Board, echoed the sentiment.

“He was one of the greatest leaders we had out there,” he said, indicating that when it came to fires Wilcox liked to “grab a hose, get inside, get it knocked down and done.”

