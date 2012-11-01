Home / Home

‘A dose of positivity’

Ha Ha Holidays Show to play at the Riviera
Samantha May, Staff Writer

THREE RIVERS — A four-man harmony group is set to bring a “dose of positivity” to this year’s holiday season during its Ha Ha Holidays Show at the Riviera Theatre on Friday, Dec. 14.
After performing an impromptu harmony at the Michigan State University’s Glee Club in 1992, Paul Feltch, Chuck Colby, Mark Stiles and Glenn Williams went on to form Three Men and a Tenor, performing as a group at various parks, schools, picnics, and any event available. Now 27 years later, the group, still with its founding members, presents their versions of songs from as early as the Mills Brothers to renditions of Elvis Presley, Bob Marley, Garth Brooks, and Led Zeppelin.
 

Please see Tuesday's print or e-edition for full article.

