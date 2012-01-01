‘A date which will live in infamy’

THREE RIVERS — On Dec. 7, 1941, a surprise attack by Japanese forces left the country devastated, but united.

Hundreds of Japanese fighter jets destroyed the Pacific fleet of American vessels, and thousands of Americans lost their lives while serving at Pearl Harbor, a U.S. naval base near Honolulu, Hawaii, including a Three Rivers native aboard the USS Arizona. Ben Shively remains on the sunken ship, as his body was never recovered.

On Friday at 1 p.m. (7 a.m. in Honolulu), the Ben Shively VFW Post 3019 and American Legion Post 170 will hold a memorial ceremony at Shively’s grave marker in the Riverside Cemetery in Three Rivers. Legion’s Post Commander Norm Stutesman will lead a 21-gun salute and Taps will be played.

