‘The church for the unchurched’

THREE RIVERS — A lot has changed in Three Rivers over the past 44 years, but Riverside Church has remained steadfast in its efforts to “change lives,” according to Pastor Paul Booko.

On July 6, 1975, Pastor John Booko — Paul’s father — founded the Three Rivers Christian Fellowship, an interdenominational Christian church housed “in a rented facility with some borrowed equipment.”

Shortly after the church was established Paul joined his father, and in 1979, they purchased 10 acres of land where a new church building was constructed. Near the end of the 20th century an opportunity to purchase the former Three Rivers High School presented itself, and the Bookos bought the building from the city for $1 before transforming it into a ministry center and christening it “Riverside Church.” The church opened its doors in the spring of 2000, and the Bookos never looked back.

Today the church regularly welcomes an estimated 1,200 people on Sunday mornings, offering two services with the first beginning at 9 a.m. and the second at 11 a.m. The services are also live-streamed on the church’s website www.riverside-church.com and can be accessed around the world.

Riverside celebrated its 44th anniversary Sunday with its annual free church picnic, which offered attendees a chance to be baptized in the Portage River, in addition to inflatables, a water slide, face painting, a dunk tank, hot dogs, snow cones and popcorn for children and adults alike.