Pathfinder Educational Center student Laura holds up the ornament she made with the help of Three Rivers High School senior Zoey Willson (left) during the Center’s 33rd annual TRHS National Honor Society Holiday Party. They also enjoyed snacks and listened to a performance by TRHS’ Aristocrats choir. “It’s a really important thing to have inclusive experiences with other kids their age,” Pathfinder principal Liz DeBoer said, adding that the mentoring provided by the visitors was good for Pathfinder’s younger students. Pathfinder physical education teacher Trudy Camp said, “this is one of the days of the year we look forward to. This is the Christmas spirit at its purest — togetherness.”

