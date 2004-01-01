‘The Bike Lady’ celebrates 33 years of service in Three Rivers

THREE RIVERS — Diane Ruggles, who is also known as “The Bike Lady,” has provided full service bike repairs to her customers for the last 33 years, a service that continues today with her company Mobile Bike Repair.

Ruggles said she had wanted to be a bike mechanic since junior high. In August of 1984, she followed her childhood aspirations and began working in a bicycle repair shop in Three Rivers.

“I just enjoy riding, I fell in love with the bicycle. It was just what I wanted to do,” Ruggles said.

Ruggles worked at the bicycle repair shop for 20 years, up until the shop closed in 2004. Almost immediately afterwards, Ruggles said she started her business, Mobile Bike Repair, in spring of 2005.

Mobile Bike Repair provides customers full service repairs from the comfort of their own homes. Ruggles said “full service repair” can be described as simple repairs, like flat tires, to a bicycle tune-up, such as fixing the tension in the bike’s spokes and working to adjust or shift the bicycle’s brakes.

Ruggles said Mobile Bike Repair will travel within a 20 to 30-mile radius of Three Rivers, and the name of her company directly reflects the service.

“It started with a brainstorm, Mobile Bike Repair, well that is exactly what we do,” Ruggles said. “My van is my office and if someone breaks down, someone needs to be there.”

Ruggles said she also travels to day and weeklong bike events, such PALM (Pedal Across Lower Michigan) tour, the Michigander tour, and the Three Rivers Triathlon.

She said these events range from 250 to 750 riders, which keeps her busy, repairing 10 to 20 bikes a night.

“They will call me and check their bikes in every night or morning and I will have them ready to ride by the next morning,” Ruggles said.

Please see Tuesday's Commercial-News print or e-edition for the full article.