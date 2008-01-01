‘A big fish in a little pond’

This story is part of a series the Commercial-News is calling “St. Joseph County: A closer look.” The series will aim to highlight citizens and public officials who live and/or work in St. Joseph County.

CONSTANTINE — Mark Honeysett takes on the role of both Constantine village manager, and police chief for Constantine Police Department.

As village manager, he said his responsibilities include oversight of the village, budget setting, policymaking, and “of course, answering for anything that goes badly, but fortunately there is very little of that.”

He is also a member of the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce, the Constantine Rotary Club, and Southwest Michigan Managers Association.

Honeysett said he took on the village manager role when Constantine needed him but his niche is criminal justice.

“My real job is budgeting and then oversight. It is a really complex job sometimes. I’ve been in law enforcement for over 40 years so that’s the one I’m more familiar with, then the village manager job, but I know a lot of people and a lot of people both inside and outside the community have given me help when I’ve asked for it, so it makes the job quite a bit easier,” Honeysett said.

He said he enjoys both roles because the village is “diverse, with something new every day.”

“The primary reason why I enjoy it so much is that it is primarily a small town but I got the chance to sort of be a big fish in a small town, very small, very pretty town,” Honeysett said. “And I learned very quickly that it is a very friendly town and a good place to work.”

Honeysett said he got “very lucky” when he hired Lt. Jason Terrien, previously of the Three Rivers Police Department, to handle the day-to-day challenges within the Constantine Police Department.

“I was losing a lieutenant that had been here for 12 years, so I had to find a replacement and I got pretty lucky because the person I found has a tremendous amount of experience,” Honeysett said.

Just two years after Honeysett became Constantine’s village manager the United States went into a recession in 2008, an experience Honeysett called the most challenging of his career. He said he had only received a few months of “on-the-fly” budget training from the previous village manager, so when Constantine took a big loss in revenue during the recession, it resulted in “a lot of sleepless nights and wondering” for Honeysett.

“I took over as a manger in ‘06 and the recession hit in ‘08, so there was a huge loss in revenue, that we are only just now beginning to recover from,” Honeysett said.

Despite that initial hardship, Honeysett said Constantine was exactly the place he was looking for to continue his career at the age of 64. He said he gets to live in “a great community” and work with a friendly staff.

“I just like the people in the community and I think they have a lot of confidence in me, and I have a lot of confidence in the community. Another reason is that I enjoy the people I work with. There are a lot of unique personalities but in a very good way,” Honeysett said.

Honeysett said while he enjoys the role of village manager, law enforcement would always be his “first love.”

“I like numbers, so the budgeting process, while it is still challenging, it is challenging in a good way. And of course law enforcement, it has always has been and always will be my first love.”

