‘The beginning of a new chapter for St. Joseph County’
Covered Bridge Farm barn dedicated
By:
Elena Meadows, Special to the Commercial-News
‘It truly is one-of-a-kind, and an idyllic setting for a public space.’ – Jaymes MacDonald SJC Parks and Recreation director
CENTREVILLE — “Remember this day as the beginning of a new chapter for St. Joseph County,” county parks and recreation board chair Jeff Knautz said Saturday during a dedication for the barn at Covered Bridge Farm County Park. “Let’s make our county a place where the people would like to visit, buy a vacation home, relocate or retire here. Covered Bridge Farm: Use it; enjoy it; be proud of it and what it offers that we have never had before, but will for generations to come.”
