‘From the Beginning’ celebrates anniversary of Brandenburg Concert

THREE RIVERS — The Brandenburg Concert, a group of community-based a cappella singers from southwestern Michigan and northern Indiana, will present their spring public concert, Da Capo ~ from the Beginning, on Sunday, April 23. The concert will be held at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church at 320 N. Main Street in Three Rivers.

Da Capo will celebrate the group’s 25th anniversary. Founded in 1991 by Kurt Brandenburg, the Brandenburg Concert performs at least two public concerts each year, their first held in December 1992. Their repertoire has included modern part songs, hymns, madrigals, and other sacred pieces as well as several larger works. Da Capo will feature pieces performed by the group throughout its twenty-five years of musical offerings along with its first public perfomances of a variety of pieces.

Co-directors of Brandenburg Concert are Verna Troyer, Barry Heywood, and JoAnn Heywood. Members of the Concert are tenors: Willard Fenton-Miller, Mark Graham, Tim Lind and Kurt Brandenburg; basses: Brent Eash, Barry Heywood, Zachary Bowman Cooke and David Wenger; altos: Pat Butchbaker, Wendy Eash, Roxie Ewert, Diane Foghino, Kate Lind and Christine Nofsinger; and sopranos: Nancy Brandenburg, Deborah Haak, JoAnn Heywood, Troyer, Sue Ann Von Blon, Kirstin Vander Giessen-Reitsma, Kristi Bowman Cooke and Naomi Wenger.

Instrumentalists performing along with the Brandenburg Concert will include pianist Jeffrey Keefer, guitarist Chris Chapman, and percussionist Ray Swinsick.

The Brandenburg Concert depends primarily on contributions for their support. Da Capo is open to the public free of charge, with free-will offerings gratefully accepted. Brandenburg Concert is a 501(c)(3) organization and any donations made to the group are tax deductible.